India's Cable and Wire Industry: Tapping into Export Potential Amid Market Transformation

India's cable and wire industry is on the brink of a significant export expansion, backed by a stable domestic demand-supply scenario, as revealed by a comprehensive Nuvama Research report.

The study highlights a pivotal industry trend—a move from unorganized to organized market players. From FY19 to FY24, the organized sector's market share has surged from 68% to a projected 73%, underpinned by fierce competition among major players.

Forecasts predict a steady growth path with an estimated 13% CAGR in revenue, mirroring FY19-FY24 trends. This balances demand and supply, supported by substantial publicly announced capital expenditures by industry leaders, projecting growth without straining profit margins significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)