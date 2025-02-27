Left Menu

India's Cable and Wire Industry: Tapping into Export Potential Amid Market Transformation

India's cable and wire industry is poised for significant growth in exports, with the sector transitioning towards organized market players. The industry anticipates a balanced demand-supply scenario, fueled by capital expenditures and increasing capacity utilization, while export opportunities continue to rise.

India's cable and wire industry is on the brink of a significant export expansion, backed by a stable domestic demand-supply scenario, as revealed by a comprehensive Nuvama Research report.

The study highlights a pivotal industry trend—a move from unorganized to organized market players. From FY19 to FY24, the organized sector's market share has surged from 68% to a projected 73%, underpinned by fierce competition among major players.

Forecasts predict a steady growth path with an estimated 13% CAGR in revenue, mirroring FY19-FY24 trends. This balances demand and supply, supported by substantial publicly announced capital expenditures by industry leaders, projecting growth without straining profit margins significantly.

