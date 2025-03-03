Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

In Maotai, a Chinese village synonymous with the famous Moutai liquor, a noticeable decline in tourism surrounding the Lunar New Year marks economic challenges. Traditionally a consumer favorite, Moutai's declining sales reflect weakened consumer confidence and economic struggles in Guizhou province.

Kweichow Moutai, the world's largest alcohol company, grapples with inventory surpluses and decreasing market prices, impacting its luxury branding and financial contributions to Guizhou. The region, heavily reliant on Moutai for tax revenue and employment, faces economic uncertainty as the liquor's sales growth slows.

Amid deflationary pressures and shifting demographic preferences, Moutai's attempts to target younger consumers fall flat, posing long-term challenges for both the brand and Guizhou's debt-laden economy. Experts warn that a slowdown in Moutai's growth could exacerbate provincial fiscal woes, pushing borrowing costs higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)