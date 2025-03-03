Left Menu

Karnataka's Development Model: A Blueprint for the World

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot highlighted Karnataka's unique development model, noting its emphasis on people-centered economic, social, and cultural governance. Globally acknowledged by institutions like Oxford University, the model is attracting attention for its significant achievements in reducing inequality, fostering growth, and advancing welfare programs.

Karnataka's Development Model: A Blueprint for the World
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has put Karnataka in the spotlight with the state's unparalleled approach to development, attracting global academic and institutional interest.

In his speech, Gehlot emphasized that the 'Karnataka model' aims to shape a people-centered directive encompassing economic, social, and cultural governance. This model's notable facets include the promotion of green energy and women's empowerment, drawing praise from leading international institutions.

Defending the government's ambitious guarantee schemes, Gehlot highlighted their success in fueling economic growth and reducing social inequalities. He lauded Karnataka's achievements in attracting foreign direct investment and excelling in GST collection, all the while ensuring fiscal responsibility.

