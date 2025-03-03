Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's GATI Budget: Aiming for a Golden Future Amidst Criticism

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the 2025-26 budget for shaping the state’s golden future, while opposition criticized it for lacking new provisions. Finance Minister OP Choudhary unveiled a Rs 1.65 lakh crore budget themed 'GATI' focusing on governance, infrastructure, technology, and industrial growth. The opposition found it lacking plans for key economic issues.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:42 IST
The Chhattisgarh government unveiled its ambitious budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, touted as a blueprint for the state's golden future by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Titled 'GATI', the budget aims to enhance governance, accelerate infrastructure, and boost technology and industrial growth.

Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the Rs 1,65,000 crore budget, emphasizing its focus on development through the theme of GATI—Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth. The government aims to implement these priorities in a year they've named 'Atal Nirman Varsh', in honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary.

The opposition, however, dismissed the budget as 'disappointing', accusing it of lacking substantial measures for farmers, the unemployed, and economic reforms. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized the government for not following through on promises, such as providing affordable cooking gas, and questioned the impact of the previous GYAN initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

