Chhattisgarh's GATI Budget: Aiming for a Golden Future Amidst Criticism

The Chhattisgarh government unveiled its ambitious budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, touted as a blueprint for the state's golden future by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Titled 'GATI', the budget aims to enhance governance, accelerate infrastructure, and boost technology and industrial growth.

Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the Rs 1,65,000 crore budget, emphasizing its focus on development through the theme of GATI—Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth. The government aims to implement these priorities in a year they've named 'Atal Nirman Varsh', in honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary.

The opposition, however, dismissed the budget as 'disappointing', accusing it of lacking substantial measures for farmers, the unemployed, and economic reforms. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized the government for not following through on promises, such as providing affordable cooking gas, and questioned the impact of the previous GYAN initiative.

