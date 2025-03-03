Green Hydrogen Mission: India Embarks on Landmark Pilot Projects

India is taking a significant step towards sustainable transport solutions with the launch of five pilot projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The projects, sanctioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will see the deployment of 37 hydrogen-powered vehicles, including 15 fuel-cell-based and 22 internal combustion engine-based vehicles. Additionally, nine hydrogen refueling stations will be established along 10 routes across the country.

The Ministry had earlier issued guidelines for these pilot projects, inviting proposals for innovative hydrogen-based vehicle systems and refueling infrastructure. After thorough evaluation, leading companies such as TATA Motors Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, and NTPC have been awarded the projects with financial backing totaling Rs. 208 Crore from the Indian government.

These initiatives, set for commissioning over the next 18-24 months, are not only aimed at testing the technical and economic viability of hydrogen as a transport fuel but also at paving the way for larger-scale adoption. The mission, part of India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and clean energy, is expected to play a pivotal role in the nation's clean energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)