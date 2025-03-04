Left Menu

Economic Exodus: Kiwis Flock to Australia's Job Market

Corey Ngaru and Elian Lellimo leave New Zealand, joining a record exodus due to economic struggles. The duo heads to Australia, seeking better job opportunities in response to New Zealand's recession, flawed policies, and inaccurate data. This economic migration signifies broader challenges facing the New Zealand economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:32 IST
In a bid for better job prospects, Corey Ngaru and Elian Lellimo have left recession-stricken New Zealand for the thriving job market of Australia's Gold Coast. Joining them are over 128,700 New Zealanders who moved permanently in 2024, underscoring a significant migration wave amid economic hardships.

New Zealand faces its worst economic downturn since 1991, marked by high unemployment and businesses closing at unprecedented rates. This is contrasted by Australia's strong economy, attracting Kiwis with its abundant job opportunities, especially in the mining and construction sectors.

Analysts criticize New Zealand's policy missteps and unreliable data as contributing factors to the economic woes. With rising poverty and pressures on the government to implement growth-boosting policies, the nation faces urgent challenges, prompting many to seek a better life overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

