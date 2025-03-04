Trump Initiates Trade War With North American Neighbors

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States would implement 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada starting Tuesday. This decision has reignited fears of a trade war across North America.

Trump declared the tariffs with the intention to force these neighboring countries to bolster efforts against fentanyl trafficking into the United States. He had provided a temporary one-month reprieve in February, when both nations offered concessions. However, Trump mentioned the time for negotiation had ended, with no remaining room for Mexico or Canada to escape these substantial tariffs.

The announcement sent shockwaves through US stock markets, which experienced a sharp decline following his remarks. In addition to these measures, Trump communicated plans to increase tariffs on Chinese goods by another 10%, adding to an existing 10% tariff rolled out last month.

