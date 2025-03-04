Left Menu

Stock Markets Reel as Trump's Tariff Announcement Shakes Wall Street

Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply after President Trump announced a new 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, marking the largest decline since December 18. The announcement caught investors off guard, leading to significant losses, especially in energy and technology sectors, while defensive sectors made gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:24 IST
Stock Markets Reel as Trump's Tariff Announcement Shakes Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary stock indexes took a significant hit Monday after President Donald Trump declared the imposition of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

This move led the S&P 500 to record its worst daily percentage drop since December 18, intensifying concerns among investors who had already been jittery following an ISM survey indicating a decline in manufacturing sentiment.

Energy and technology sectors were the hardest hit, while defensive sectors like real estate and healthcare saw minor gains, reflecting the market's shift in sentiment amidst growing economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025