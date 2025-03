Ekart and IKEA: Pioneering Sustainable Last-Mile Deliveries

Ekart, a prominent 4PL supply chain firm in India, has embarked on a strategic partnership with IKEA to manage last-mile deliveries for the home furnishings giant across North India. This collaboration will see Ekart leveraging its extensive logistics network to enhance service reliability and customer satisfaction for IKEA.

The joint initiative aims to ensure that most IKEA orders are fulfilled within 24 hours, a move that reinforces IKEA's commitment to operational excellence. The real-time tracking capabilities integrated into this system promise to provide customers with improved delivery visibility and convenience.

Central to this partnership is sustainability, with Ekart utilizing its electric vehicle fleet for deliveries, thereby supporting IKEA's eco-friendly logistics approach. The alliance seeks to redefine home furnishing deliveries with a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and superior customer experience.

