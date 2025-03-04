Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Shriram Life Insurance Partners with JM Financial Services

Shriram Life Insurance has announced a strategic partnership with JM Financial Services to expand the reach of life insurance products and provide customers with a seamless experience through both digital and offline channels. This collaboration aims to ensure robust financial protection for all societal segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST
Shriram Life Partners with JM Financial Services to Expand Insurance Access. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to broaden financial protection for individuals, Shriram Life Insurance, a prominent life insurance provider in India, has entered into a strategic collaboration with JM Financial Services, a leading financial service firm.

This partnership is engineered to make life insurance products more accessible to JM Financial's diverse customer base and stakeholders, offering a comprehensive range of products that promote financial security. Through this alliance, customers can explore and access insurance plans through convenient digital and offline channels.

Leaders from both companies shared their vision for the partnership, emphasizing the shared goal of providing holistic financial solutions. The collaboration is designed to leverage the strengths of both organizations, with Shriram Life Insurance's trusted offerings complemented by JM Financial's expertise in trading and investments, ensuring coverage that supports long-term financial goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

