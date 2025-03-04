Tariff Turmoil: Wall Street's Nosedive Amid Global Trade Wars
Wall Street is experiencing sharp declines as escalating trade wars between the US and its key partners, China, Canada, and Mexico, lead to market uncertainty. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones have seen significant drops, erasing gains since Trump's election. Retaliatory tariffs are causing concerns about inflation and corporate profits.
In a dramatic turn of events on Wall Street, stocks plunged on Tuesday morning, driven by escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico. This turmoil effectively erased all gains for the S&P 500 since Election Day.
The trade conflict, marked by newly imposed tariffs, has compounded recent economic concerns, leading to a market downturn affecting nearly every sector. As of 10:04 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite fell by 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 580 points or 1.3%.
The situation has sparked a global ripple effect, with European markets experiencing significant declines and Asian markets seeing modest losses. As tariffs threaten to increase consumer prices and spark inflation, companies like Target and Best Buy have already issued warnings regarding their financial forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
