Target's Strategy Shift Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Stiff Competition

On Tuesday, Target issued a warning about the impact of tariffs on its first-quarter profits as the retail giant seeks to source more products from countries like Guatemala. This strategic shift highlights the volatility in the business, pushing the company to halt quarterly sales and profit forecasts, noted CFO Jim Lee.

Joining the chorus of retailers including Walmart and Best Buy, Target expressed concerns over tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump, potentially dampening demand for non-essentials like electronics and home furnishings. Target's shares dropped 6% as it outlined plans to reduce its reliance on imports from China while grappling with new tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports.

Despite aggressive marketing and collaboration with major brands, Target faces tough competition from retailers like Walmart and Amazon, complicating efforts to regain market share. With a planned $5 billion investment in stores and tech, Target projects flat sales growth and is cautious about tariff impacts on consumer spending. Still, strong holiday promotions fueled a 1.5% increase in comparable sales, though earnings were slightly down.

(With inputs from agencies.)