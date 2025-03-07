Unexploded WWII bomb in Paris halts Eurostar travel to London, trains to northern France

Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks. France's national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police. "We invite travellers to postpone their trip," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)