Unexploded WWII bomb in Paris halts Eurostar travel to London, trains to northern France
Frances national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police. We invite travellers to postpone their trip, it said.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:58 IST
Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks. France's national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police. "We invite travellers to postpone their trip," it said.
