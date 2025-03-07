Left Menu

Cricket Meets Skincare: Suryakumar Yadav's Moha Sunscreen and Footcare Tips

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav joined Moha, an ayurvedic skincare brand, at a Meet & Greet event to promote sun protection. Attendees learned about Moha’s skincare products such as Sunscreen Spray and Footcare Cream. Yadav emphasized skincare’s importance, sharing tips and signing bats for lucky fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:38 IST
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav with Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director, Charak Pharma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India - In an event that stylishly blended cricket enthusiasm and skincare awareness, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav partnered with ayurvedic brand Moha at Imara by Canto on March 4, 2025. The event aimed to highlight the significance of sun protection and introduced Moha's skincare solutions amid the approaching summer season.

Known affectionately as SKY by his fans, Yadav shared insights into his daily skincare regimen, which includes Moha's Sunscreen Spray—a product he trusts for shielding his skin from harmful UV rays. He also praised Moha's Footcare Cream for its effectiveness in rejuvenating his feet after intense on-field sessions.

The gathering featured a special introduction by Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director of Charak Pharma, who underscored Moha's commitment to chemical-free, ayurvedic skincare. The event concluded with fan interaction, where lucky attendees received autographed bats and personalized skincare advice from Yadav, making it an event to remember.

(With inputs from agencies.)

