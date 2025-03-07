Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Young Lives

A tragic motorcycle accident near Tigaon bridge resulted in the deaths of two children, Sakshi and Nikhil, while returning home with their family. Due to poor road conditions, the bike lost balance and fell into a drain. Attempts to rescue the family were hindered by darkness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a motorcycle accident near Tigaon bridge claimed the lives of two children, authorities reported on Friday.

The family from Rajiv Colony was returning from a wedding when the bike, driven by Dataram, plunged into a drain due to the poor condition of the road.

Despite desperate rescue attempts by nearby residents, the children, Sakshi, 8, and Nikhil, 4, were tragically unable to survive the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

