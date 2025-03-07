Tragedy Strikes: Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Young Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, a motorcycle accident near Tigaon bridge claimed the lives of two children, authorities reported on Friday.

The family from Rajiv Colony was returning from a wedding when the bike, driven by Dataram, plunged into a drain due to the poor condition of the road.

Despite desperate rescue attempts by nearby residents, the children, Sakshi, 8, and Nikhil, 4, were tragically unable to survive the accident.

