IAF AN-32 Mishap at Bagdogra: No Casualties Reported
An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft overshot the runway at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal. The incident, which happened on Friday, resulted in no casualties. An investigation has been launched by IAF authorities to determine the cause of the accident.
Updated: 08-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:54 IST
An AN-32 transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) overshot the runway at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, a Defence official stated on Saturday.
No casualties were reported from the mishap, which occurred on Friday, according to the official.
The Indian Air Force has commenced an inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident at the civil enclave, which is part of a military air base allowing civilian flight operations.
