IAF AN-32 Mishap at Bagdogra: No Casualties Reported

An AN-32 transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) overshot the runway at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, a Defence official stated on Saturday.

No casualties were reported from the mishap, which occurred on Friday, according to the official.

The Indian Air Force has commenced an inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident at the civil enclave, which is part of a military air base allowing civilian flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)