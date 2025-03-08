Left Menu

IAF AN-32 Mishap at Bagdogra: No Casualties Reported

An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft overshot the runway at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal. The incident, which happened on Friday, resulted in no casualties. An investigation has been launched by IAF authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An AN-32 transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) overshot the runway at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, a Defence official stated on Saturday.

No casualties were reported from the mishap, which occurred on Friday, according to the official.

The Indian Air Force has commenced an inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident at the civil enclave, which is part of a military air base allowing civilian flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

