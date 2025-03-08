Left Menu

Heritage Foods Champions Women Empowerment in India's Dairy Sector

Heritage Foods Limited highlights its dedication to empowering women in India's dairy industry, celebrating the significant role of women farmers and franchisees. The company supports women's financial independence through entrepreneurial initiatives, leadership roles, and training programs, fostering a resilient rural economy. Continued efforts aim to enhance gender inclusion and drive lasting change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:11 IST
Heritage Foods Champions Women Empowerment in India's Dairy Sector
Heritage Foods celebrates Women's Day with rural women farmers & franchisees, honoring their hard work and dedication to dairy farming. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heritage Foods Limited, a premier dairy company in Hyderabad, is making strides in empowering women within India's dairy industry by celebrating their essential roles as farmers and franchisees.

On International Women's Day, the company acknowledged the roughly 40% women-run village-level procurement centers and celebrated the registration of nearly 60,000 women farmers, many of whom benefit from direct payments and easy-term loans. Heritage Foods prioritizes the empowerment of women through structured programs aimed at building business and technical skills, as well as leadership roles, and ensuring economic independence.

The company has honored over 1,400 women entrepreneurs for their contributions to the dairy sector, boasting initiatives like appointing women as Heritage Procurement Representatives. Heritage Foods' proactive efforts, including continuous training and mentorship, are set to drive gender equality and reinforce women's roles as key contributors to a thriving dairy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025