Heritage Foods Champions Women Empowerment in India's Dairy Sector

Heritage Foods Limited, a premier dairy company in Hyderabad, is making strides in empowering women within India's dairy industry by celebrating their essential roles as farmers and franchisees.

On International Women's Day, the company acknowledged the roughly 40% women-run village-level procurement centers and celebrated the registration of nearly 60,000 women farmers, many of whom benefit from direct payments and easy-term loans. Heritage Foods prioritizes the empowerment of women through structured programs aimed at building business and technical skills, as well as leadership roles, and ensuring economic independence.

The company has honored over 1,400 women entrepreneurs for their contributions to the dairy sector, boasting initiatives like appointing women as Heritage Procurement Representatives. Heritage Foods' proactive efforts, including continuous training and mentorship, are set to drive gender equality and reinforce women's roles as key contributors to a thriving dairy industry.

