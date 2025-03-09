London's Growth Plan: A Blueprint for Boosting Economy and Building Bridges

London has introduced an audacious 'Growth Plan' targeting an additional £27 billion in tax revenue to bolster public services. With India as a central FDI partner, the plan seeks to restore productivity growth to 2% annually, aiming for a £107 billion economic boost by 2035.

India's role as the top FDI market manifested when it surpassed the US, coinciding with its growth as a student and tourism hub. Currently, Indian students make up over 20% of London's international student body, reflecting a decade-long ascent. This fostering of educational ties cements a substantial relationship between the regions.

The plan highlights business innovation, skill development, infrastructure, and talent cultivation. Boosted by promising investment in tech sectors, it aims to create 150,000 jobs, enhance earnings, and capitalize on London's global business standing. Mayor Sadiq Khan emphasizes the plan's capacity to unlock growth and elevate living standards for Londoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)