Debate Heats Up Over Railways Privatization Impact on Safety and Employment

In Rajya Sabha, opposition members criticized the government's privatisation of the Railways, citing compromised safety and massive job cuts. Accusations of increased accidents and insufficient safety measures were made. While some members praised modernization efforts, calls for more attention to safety and employment were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:46 IST
The privatization of India's Railways sparked a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, with opposition members expressing concerns over compromised safety and significant job losses. N R Elango of the DMK highlighted that two million railway jobs had been curtailed through outsourcing, which he claimed has led to a surge in train accidents and passenger fatalities.

Elango accused the government of prioritizing privatization over safety, arguing that the hiring of contractors, who often outsource work further, results in workers not owning the system and thus not prioritizing safety. This sentiment was echoed by Sanjay Yadav from RJD, who pointed to the government's lax approach to derailments and insufficient implementation of the safety system 'Kavach'.

Despite criticism, former PM HD Devegowda praised the Railways' progress over the past decade under Prime Minister Modi's guidance. However, Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla and Subhasish Khuntia raised concerns about the pace of modernization and the neglect of states like Odisha also contributing to the nation's rail infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

