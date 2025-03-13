Left Menu

Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro's Red Line Services

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were disrupted due to a cable theft incident. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is attempting to repair the damage during non-peak hours. A police investigation has been launched, and the DMRC is working closely with law enforcement to prevent future incidents.

Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro's Red Line Services
Services on the entire Delhi Metro's Red Line have been affected since this morning due to a cable theft incident, according to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official. The disruption has caused significant inconvenience to passengers, prompting a swift response from the DMRC.

In a statement on social media, the DMRC announced, 'Services on the Red Line have been impacted since morning due to another incident of cable theft.' While repair efforts are underway during non-peak hours, the DMRC warns that if unresolved, further restoration work will commence after passenger services end tonight.

The police have received a complaint and an investigation is underway. The corporation is also coordinating with law enforcement agencies to tackle these ongoing issues, aiming to enhance security and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

