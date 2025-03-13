Left Menu

Surge in Paper Imports Challenges Indian Manufacturers

Paper and paperboard imports in India saw a 20% increase, reaching 1.76 million tonnes from April to December 2024-25. This rise, boosted by imports from China and ASEAN, pushes domestic manufacturers to seek government intervention, as local industry struggles against low-cost foreign competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:10 IST
Surge in Paper Imports Challenges Indian Manufacturers
  • Country:
  • India

India's paper and paperboard imports have risen dramatically, with a 20% increase reported for the April-December period of 2024-25. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), imports reached 1.76 million tonnes, valued at Rs 11,196 crore (USD 1.3 billion), marking the first time this value has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in nine months.

A significant factor in this surge is the increase in imports from China and ASEAN, rising by 36% and 23%, respectively. This influx exacerbates the challenges faced by domestic manufacturers, who are struggling despite India being the fastest-growing paper market globally, explained IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

The increased importation of virgin fibre paperboard, a crucial industry segment, presents a worrying trend. Since 2020-21, imports have more than tripled, with Chinese and Indonesian imports priced lower than domestic production costs. IPMA is lobbying for government policy changes to protect local manufacturers against these predatory imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025