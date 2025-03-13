Surge in Paper Imports Challenges Indian Manufacturers

India's paper and paperboard imports have risen dramatically, with a 20% increase reported for the April-December period of 2024-25. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), imports reached 1.76 million tonnes, valued at Rs 11,196 crore (USD 1.3 billion), marking the first time this value has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in nine months.

A significant factor in this surge is the increase in imports from China and ASEAN, rising by 36% and 23%, respectively. This influx exacerbates the challenges faced by domestic manufacturers, who are struggling despite India being the fastest-growing paper market globally, explained IPMA President Pawan Agarwal.

The increased importation of virgin fibre paperboard, a crucial industry segment, presents a worrying trend. Since 2020-21, imports have more than tripled, with Chinese and Indonesian imports priced lower than domestic production costs. IPMA is lobbying for government policy changes to protect local manufacturers against these predatory imports.

