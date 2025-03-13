Prudent's Sanjay Shah Gifts $4.5 Million in Shares to Employees and Staff

Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited, has announced a grand gesture of employee appreciation by gifting 175,000 equity shares worth approximately INR 34 crore. This generous deed, commemorating Shah's 25th anniversary in business, is directed towards about 650 individuals, including both professional and personal staff.

The distribution of shares, carried out without any strings attached, underscores Shah's heartfelt gratitude towards those who have stood by him through the years. Employees of the company, its wholly owned subsidiaries, along with Shah's personal assistants and drivers, are set to benefit from this initiative.

To ensure regulatory compliance, Prudent has secured necessary approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with Katalyst Advisors guiding the transaction process. This unprecedented move is hailed as a benchmark for meaningful recognition of contribution, celebrating shared success through wealth distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)