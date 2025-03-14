Saratov Airport Operations Paused Amid Drone Attack Threat

Flight operations at Saratov airport in Russia have been temporarily suspended following potential threats of drone attacks from Ukraine, as announced by the Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, on Telegram Thursday.

The aviation authority confirmed that both arrivals and departures have been halted, causing immediate disruptions in the region.

This precautionary measure comes amid reports from Russian state agencies, which quoted the Saratov regional governor, regarding the looming risk posed by Ukrainian drones.

