Saratov Airport Operations Paused Amid Drone Attack Threat
Saratov airport in Russia has temporarily stopped all flight operations due to the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks. This was announced by Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, through a Telegram message. The potential threat was also reported by Russian state news agencies citing the regional governor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 01:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Flight operations at Saratov airport in Russia have been temporarily suspended following potential threats of drone attacks from Ukraine, as announced by the Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, on Telegram Thursday.
The aviation authority confirmed that both arrivals and departures have been halted, causing immediate disruptions in the region.
This precautionary measure comes amid reports from Russian state agencies, which quoted the Saratov regional governor, regarding the looming risk posed by Ukrainian drones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saratov
- airport
- Russia
- flights
- drone
- threat
- Ukraine
- Rosaviatsia
- Telegram
- regional governor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions at Russia-Ukraine Border
AI vs. cyberattacks: Securing power grids with real-time threat detection
Trump Urges Concessions from Russia; Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Dismissed
Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Investment Amid Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats
Ukraine's Frontline: Brave Defense Against Russian Advances