Tariff Tension: Possible 200% Duty Shakes European Wine Market in U.S.

President Trump threatened a steep 200% tariff on European wines in response to the EU's plan to impose a 50% tariff on American whiskey. Industry insiders warn such a move could cripple European wine sales in the U.S., strain importers, and negatively impact the entire U.S. wine industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Wine importers in the United States are bracing for a potential seismic shift as President Donald Trump threatens a 200% tariff on European wine and spirits. This move comes as a retaliatory measure to the European Union's planned 50% tariff on American whiskey.

Industry experts argue that such a significant tariff could decimate the presence of European wines in the U.S. market. Ronnie Sanders of Vine Street Imports warns that consumers are unlikely to bear a sudden spike in prices, while Jeff Zacharia of Zachys notes that U.S. supply is insufficient to fill the resulting gap.

European officials and business leaders, including Ettore Prandini of Italy and Gabriel Picard of France, express concern over a potential trade war, emphasizing the severe economic impact and urging resolution. Meanwhile, some U.S. wine retailers see opportunity in pre-tariff promotional sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

