Trade War Turmoil Rocks Canadian and US Financial Markets

The financial markets in Canada are experiencing significant turbulence due to the trade war ignited by US President Donald Trump. This economic strife has led to a notable downturn in Canada's main stock index, echoing similar declines in US markets.

Since the introduction of a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index has struggled, shedding about 5% of its value. The situation has been compounded by Trump's fluctuating stance on trade policies, further unsettling investors.

While US markets grapple with inflation concerns, Canada braces for potential growth impacts, including stalled investments and rising unemployment. Meanwhile, Mexico's financial markets remain relatively stable due to proactive government measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)