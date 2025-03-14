Trade War Turmoil Rocks Canadian and US Financial Markets
The trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump is significantly impacting financial markets in Canada and the US. Canada's TSX composite index and Wall Street indices have seen declines, with concerns over growth, inflation, and investment. Mexico's markets remain stable due to government's intervention.
The financial markets in Canada are experiencing significant turbulence due to the trade war ignited by US President Donald Trump. This economic strife has led to a notable downturn in Canada's main stock index, echoing similar declines in US markets.
Since the introduction of a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index has struggled, shedding about 5% of its value. The situation has been compounded by Trump's fluctuating stance on trade policies, further unsettling investors.
While US markets grapple with inflation concerns, Canada braces for potential growth impacts, including stalled investments and rising unemployment. Meanwhile, Mexico's financial markets remain relatively stable due to proactive government measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trade war
- financial markets
- Canada
- US
- Mexico
- tariffs
- economy
- stock index
- inflation
- Trump