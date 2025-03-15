Heroic Evacuation as American Airlines Plane Catches Fire Post-landing
An American Airlines flight made a dramatic emergency landing in Denver following mid-flight engine vibrations. Upon landing, an engine fire erupted, leading to a tense evacuation. All 178 aboard escaped, although 12 were hospitalized with minor injuries. Aviation experts stress engine fires are rare and usually non-catastrophic.
A tense and dramatic scene unfolded at Denver International Airport as passengers evacuated an American Airlines flight via its wing following an engine fire. The incident occurred after the flight, bound for Dallas Fort Worth, diverted due to reported engine vibrations.
Upon safely landing, black smoke billowed from beneath the aircraft, and passengers urgently exited onto the left wing. Emergency crews facilitated a quick and orderly evacuation, utilizing slides and ladders to help individuals safely reach the ground. Twelve people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized.
While aviation experts affirm that engine fires are rare and pilots are trained to handle such emergencies, this instance reignites concerns about air travel safety amid recent non-fatal incidents. Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
