North Sikkim's Bridge Crisis: Overloaded Trucks Cause Collapse

In North Sikkim, four bridges have either collapsed or sustained severe damage due to the passage of overloaded trucks in recent months, as revealed by an official release from Project Swastik on Saturday.

Project Swastik, spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation, is designed to bolster infrastructure and connectivity in Sikkim's border regions, with a particular focus on North Sikkim. Disruptions were experienced after the collapse of critical bridges over recent months, including the 200-foot Bailey bridge connecting Lachung to Katao on January 4 and the 180-foot Bailey bridge over the Teesta River at Sanklang on February 11.

Following these incidents, efforts to repair the damaged bridges swiftly were undertaken. Meanwhile, legal actions have been initiated against a truck driver for overloading, emphasizing the critical need for stricter enforcement of load regulations to maintain road safety and longevity.

