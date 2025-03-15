Left Menu

North Sikkim's Bridge Crisis: Overloaded Trucks Cause Collapse

Four bridges in North Sikkim have collapsed or been badly damaged due to overloaded trucks. Project Swastik, by the Border Roads Organisation, aims to restore connectivity while urging strict regulations to avoid future damage. Legal actions were taken following the recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:11 IST
North Sikkim's Bridge Crisis: Overloaded Trucks Cause Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In North Sikkim, four bridges have either collapsed or sustained severe damage due to the passage of overloaded trucks in recent months, as revealed by an official release from Project Swastik on Saturday.

Project Swastik, spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation, is designed to bolster infrastructure and connectivity in Sikkim's border regions, with a particular focus on North Sikkim. Disruptions were experienced after the collapse of critical bridges over recent months, including the 200-foot Bailey bridge connecting Lachung to Katao on January 4 and the 180-foot Bailey bridge over the Teesta River at Sanklang on February 11.

Following these incidents, efforts to repair the damaged bridges swiftly were undertaken. Meanwhile, legal actions have been initiated against a truck driver for overloading, emphasizing the critical need for stricter enforcement of load regulations to maintain road safety and longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025