BIS Intensifies Crackdown on Non-Certified Goods at E-Commerce Giants

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has intensified efforts against non-compliant products, conducting raids on Amazon and Flipkart warehouses. Thousands of uncertified products were seized, leading to legal actions. The BIS stresses consumer safety, urging vigilant purchasing through its BIS Care app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:03 IST
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India's premier product certification body, has ramped up its crackdown on non-compliant goods by sweeping through several warehouse locations of top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced that these operations aimed to curb the distribution of products that lack mandatory certification, with major raids conducted in cities like Lucknow, Gurugram, and Delhi.

On March 7, a significant raid at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow resulted in the seizure of 215 toys and 24 hand blenders, all missing essential BIS certification. A February raid in Gurugram by the BIS saw the confiscation of various non-certified goods, including 58 aluminum foils and 34 metallic water bottles, the ministry reported.

In a parallel operation at a Gurugram Flipkart warehouse run by Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, the BIS seized 534 stainless steel bottles, 134 toys, and 41 speakers lacking certification. Probing further, the BIS tracked these violations to Techvision International Pvt Ltd. Subsequent raids at Techvision's facilities in Delhi unearthed thousands of uncertified electric appliances from several well-known brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

