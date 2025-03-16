Air India Express Expands Reach with 40 New Weekly Flights from Hindon Airport

Air India Express has announced a significant expansion in its services by launching 40 weekly flights from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport. This move aims to boost connectivity to major destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata, enhancing travel options within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The inaugural flight on the Kolkata-Hindon route successfully landed at 09:30 hrs, followed by the first Hindon-Goa departure at 10:40 hrs. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, officially inaugurated the service and presented a commemorative boarding pass to the first guest on the flight.

By operating from both Hindon and Indira Gandhi International Airport, Air India Express has become the first airline to offer services from two hubs within the NCR. This strategic move taps into the vast catchment area in North and East Delhi NCR, along with Western Uttar Pradesh, providing improved access to air travel for residents of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, and other key localities.

According to the civil aviation minister, the new Hindon services complement existing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, reflecting the government's vision to expand aviation infrastructure in response to growing air travel demands. Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, emphasized the alignment with global standards seen in metropolitan areas like London and Tokyo, where multiple airports serve large urban regions.

Highlighting the airline's growth trajectory, Singh noted the crossing of the 100 aircraft mark, underscoring a commitment to delivering seamless and affordable flights across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. As a Tata Enterprise subsidiary of Air India, Air India Express currently operates over 400 flights daily with a fleet of 99 aircraft, including both Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s.

(With inputs from agencies.)