Left Menu

Transatlantic Tariff Tensions: Cognac Caught in the Crossfire

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou commented on the EU's tariff policy against U.S whiskey, suggesting it was a mistake. He calls for dialogue to protect France's cognac industry from U.S. countermeasures. Discussions with Washington and Beijing are planned to address these transatlantic trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:59 IST
Transatlantic Tariff Tensions: Cognac Caught in the Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union may have erred in its tariff strategy by targeting American whiskey as a response to U.S. tariffs, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou suggested on Sunday. He urged negotiations to shield France's cognac industry from further punitive measures.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened severe tariffs on European alcoholic products if the EU maintains its proposed tax on American bourbon. Bayrou acknowledged potential missteps in including Kentucky bourbon as a retaliatory measure, highlighting reliance on outdated lists without thorough review.

The threat from Trump has unsettled European producers, including French cognac makers already affected by separate tariffs. Bayrou, who recently engaged with cognac industry representatives, hopes for constructive talks with Washington and Beijing to defuse tariff tensions. An upcoming trip to China is anticipated to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025