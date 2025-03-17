Left Menu

Global Markets Tussle Amid Surging Oil Prices and Economic Jitters

Oil prices soared as the U.S. vowed actions against Yemen’s Houthis. Asian markets rose, contrasting with U.S. stock futures' decline amid recession fears. China's efforts to revive domestic consumption boosted market optimism. Political tensions, Trump's economic policies, and actions by central banks impacted global financial sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 08:02 IST
Global Markets Tussle Amid Surging Oil Prices and Economic Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices soared on Monday as U.S. investors assessed diverging global market trends. Asian stocks climbed while U.S. stock futures fell, influenced by contrasting economic prospects worldwide and upcoming central bank meetings.

The U.S. announced continued military action against Yemen's Houthis, driving oil prices up due to potential supply disruptions. Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks advanced as geopolitical tensions resurfaced.

Meanwhile, China stimulated optimism with measures to enhance domestic consumption, while U.S. recession fears grew amidst economic policy uncertainties. Such developments dictated market variations across regions, shaping a complex financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025