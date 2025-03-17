Global Markets Tussle Amid Surging Oil Prices and Economic Jitters

Oil prices soared on Monday as U.S. investors assessed diverging global market trends. Asian stocks climbed while U.S. stock futures fell, influenced by contrasting economic prospects worldwide and upcoming central bank meetings.

The U.S. announced continued military action against Yemen's Houthis, driving oil prices up due to potential supply disruptions. Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks advanced as geopolitical tensions resurfaced.

Meanwhile, China stimulated optimism with measures to enhance domestic consumption, while U.S. recession fears grew amidst economic policy uncertainties. Such developments dictated market variations across regions, shaping a complex financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)