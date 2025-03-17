India's Strategic Trade Moves Amid US Tariff Impacts

US President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs are unlikely to significantly impact Indian exports, potentially reducing them by only 3-3.5%, states a recent SBI Research report.

Despite marginal declines, India's strategic export diversification and new trade routes may offset the setback, positioning it for growth in the global market.

As India signs multiple Free Trade Agreements and explores digital trade possibilities, experts anticipate a robust future in international trade, bolstered by ongoing negotiations and geopolitical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)