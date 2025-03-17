Delhi Airport Operator Battles Government Over Nearby Aerodrome Usage

In a significant legal move, the operator of Delhi's international airport, predominantly owned by GMR Airports, has initiated a lawsuit against the government. This legal action arises from the government's decision to permit commercial flights from a nearby defence aerodrome.

The Delhi airport, which saw around 73.6 million passengers last year, reported a financial loss of $21 million, attributed to increased government fees. DIAL, the company in charge of the airport's operations, claims that allowing flights from the Hindon Airforce Station, just 30 km away, jeopardizes the airport's economic viability.

The lawsuit, filed with the Delhi High Court, asserts that the government's permission breaches aviation rules, which prohibit new airport operations within 150 km of an existing one unless passenger demand justifies such actions. The case highlights DIAL's challenge to overturn the government's decision with legal backing from the firm Trilegal.

