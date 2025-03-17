Left Menu

Delhi Airport Operator Battles Government Over Nearby Aerodrome Usage

GMR Airports, operator of one of India's busiest airports, is suing the government for permitting commercial flights from a nearby defence airbase, citing financial viability concerns. The lawsuit argues that the move breaches aviation regulations prohibiting new airports within 150 km unless demand exists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:28 IST
Delhi Airport Operator Battles Government Over Nearby Aerodrome Usage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, the operator of Delhi's international airport, predominantly owned by GMR Airports, has initiated a lawsuit against the government. This legal action arises from the government's decision to permit commercial flights from a nearby defence aerodrome.

The Delhi airport, which saw around 73.6 million passengers last year, reported a financial loss of $21 million, attributed to increased government fees. DIAL, the company in charge of the airport's operations, claims that allowing flights from the Hindon Airforce Station, just 30 km away, jeopardizes the airport's economic viability.

The lawsuit, filed with the Delhi High Court, asserts that the government's permission breaches aviation rules, which prohibit new airport operations within 150 km of an existing one unless passenger demand justifies such actions. The case highlights DIAL's challenge to overturn the government's decision with legal backing from the firm Trilegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025