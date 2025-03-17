Left Menu

GMMCO India Expands with State-of-the-Art Facilities in Nagpur

GMMCO India has unveiled new service and supply hubs in Butibori and Hingna, Nagpur, aiming to enhance service response and efficiency across India. The expansion focuses on advanced facilities for machine and component rebuilding, and supports sectors like mining and construction, contributing to India's infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:57 IST
GMMCO India Expands with State-of-the-Art Facilities in Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

GMMCO India, a subsidiary of the CK Birla Group, has inaugurated new service and supply hubs in Butibori and Hingna, Nagpur. These state-of-the-art facilities will serve as integral hubs for repair, rebuild, and parts distribution, particularly targeting regions including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Goa. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, presided over the inauguration ceremony.

The 14-acre facilities are designed to offer advanced service infrastructure, capable of comprehensive machine and component rebuilding, along with a high-efficiency parts warehouse. Managing Director Mr. Chandrasekhar V emphasized that the expansion aligns with GMMCO's commitment to customer-first solutions and operational efficiency. The new hubs are positioned to support India's infrastructure boom by improving equipment longevity, minimizing downtime, and promoting sustainable development across multiple sectors.

With the capacity to manage over 30,000 items and process 45,000 transactions monthly, the Butibori hub boasts an advanced Digitalized Warehouse Management System (WMS) for expedited parts delivery. Meanwhile, the Hingna facility focuses on component rebuilding, capable of handling 750 engines and 400 transmissions annually. This expansion marks a significant step in GMMCO's strategy to drive India's economic growth and industrial self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025