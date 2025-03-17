GMMCO India Expands with State-of-the-Art Facilities in Nagpur

GMMCO India, a subsidiary of the CK Birla Group, has inaugurated new service and supply hubs in Butibori and Hingna, Nagpur. These state-of-the-art facilities will serve as integral hubs for repair, rebuild, and parts distribution, particularly targeting regions including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Goa. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, presided over the inauguration ceremony.

The 14-acre facilities are designed to offer advanced service infrastructure, capable of comprehensive machine and component rebuilding, along with a high-efficiency parts warehouse. Managing Director Mr. Chandrasekhar V emphasized that the expansion aligns with GMMCO's commitment to customer-first solutions and operational efficiency. The new hubs are positioned to support India's infrastructure boom by improving equipment longevity, minimizing downtime, and promoting sustainable development across multiple sectors.

With the capacity to manage over 30,000 items and process 45,000 transactions monthly, the Butibori hub boasts an advanced Digitalized Warehouse Management System (WMS) for expedited parts delivery. Meanwhile, the Hingna facility focuses on component rebuilding, capable of handling 750 engines and 400 transmissions annually. This expansion marks a significant step in GMMCO's strategy to drive India's economic growth and industrial self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)