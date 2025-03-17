Euro Zone Navigates Tumultuous Week Amid Fiscal and Monetary Decisions

Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday, setting the tone for a week marked by significant central bank policy meetings, with a crucial vote on Germany's spending plans also looming large.

Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz's ambitious state borrowing initiative faced unexpected legal obstacles from the Alternative for Germany party, which has taken the matter to the constitutional court. In tandem, the Ifo Institute revised its growth forecast for Germany down to 0.2% due to weak consumer confidence and a reluctance among businesses to invest.

S&P Global has noted that, if passed, Germany's spending plan will positively impact its credit rating. Later this week, central banks including the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Riksbank, and Swiss National Bank will announce key rate decisions, as market analysts such as BofA's Mark Cabana caution a cautious approach amidst sticky inflation.

