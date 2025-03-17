Euro Zone Navigates Tumultuous Week Amid Fiscal and Monetary Decisions
Euro zone government bond yields declined as Germany awaits a crucial parliamentary vote on its spending plans. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz proposes a large borrowing program, challenged by Alternative for Germany. Meanwhile, central banks gear up for key policy announcements amid inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.
Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday, setting the tone for a week marked by significant central bank policy meetings, with a crucial vote on Germany's spending plans also looming large.
Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz's ambitious state borrowing initiative faced unexpected legal obstacles from the Alternative for Germany party, which has taken the matter to the constitutional court. In tandem, the Ifo Institute revised its growth forecast for Germany down to 0.2% due to weak consumer confidence and a reluctance among businesses to invest.
S&P Global has noted that, if passed, Germany's spending plan will positively impact its credit rating. Later this week, central banks including the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Riksbank, and Swiss National Bank will announce key rate decisions, as market analysts such as BofA's Mark Cabana caution a cautious approach amidst sticky inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at the Border: Civilian Toll in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Devastating Drone Attacks Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine
Starmer Seeks Revival of Ukraine Peace Amid Trump-Zelenskiy Row
Starmer Calls for U.S. Security Assurance in Ukraine Peace Talks
Lavrov Criticizes Europe's Role in Ukraine War, Praises Trump's 'Common Sense'