MPs Urge Overhaul of India's Railway System amidst Rising Concerns

In a Rajya Sabha debate, MPs highlighted issues plaguing India's railway system, including overcrowded trains, maintenance problems in first-class compartments, and safety concerns. Calls were made for reduced fares, improved services, and increased budget allocation for underrepresented regions. The Ministry of Railways was urged to address these pressing issues.

Several members of the Rajya Sabha have voiced concerns over critical issues in India's railway system, particularly overcrowding and inadequate amenities across various train compartments.

NCP-SCP member Fauzia Khan emphasized the dire situation of overcrowding, drawing attention to even first-class compartments facing maintenance issues like water stagnation in toilets.

MPs called for reduced ticket fares and additional general compartments, with some urging the Ministry of Railways to improve responses to parliamentary queries and enhance safety measures.

