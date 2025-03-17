Left Menu

Viksit Delhi: A Roadmap to Global Prominence

The Delhi government's "Viksit Delhi" budget for 2025-26 aims to transform Delhi into a global city by focusing on modern infrastructure, clean environment, enhanced education, and healthcare services. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the collaborative efforts with the central government to fulfill promises in the BJP's manifesto.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the "Viksit Delhi" budget for 2025-26 is set to pave the way for Delhi's future, with a significant focus on infrastructure, environment, education, and health. Presented as a collaborative exercise involving feedback from citizens, the budget aims to ensure holistic development for all.

Gupta, who also oversees the Finance portfolio, will present the first budget from the new BJP government in the Delhi Assembly on March 25. She has actively gathered insights from various community sections, including pivotal discussions with BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sherawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Praveen Khandelwal, to refine the upcoming budget's proposals.

Key highlights include enhancing Delhi's infrastructure, expanding green zones, promoting electric vehicles, establishing new educational institutions, and upgrading healthcare facilities. Gupta underscored the government's commitment to the BJP's manifesto, emphasizing the budget's role in creating a prospering, globally recognized Delhi.

