Left Menu

Venezuelan Deportations Spark Controversy and Diplomatic Tensions

Venezuelans deported to El Salvador by the U.S. have allegedly been denied due process, claims Venezuela's National Assembly president. He insists allegations linking deportees to the Tren de Aragua gang are unfounded. Venezuela aims to secure their return while cautioning against U.S. travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 01:37 IST
Venezuelan Deportations Spark Controversy and Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over the weekend, Venezuelans deported to El Salvador by the United States have allegedly been stripped of their due process rights, according to Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly.

During a press conference, Rodriguez contested the Trump administration's claims that the deportees are members of the Tren de Aragua gang and stated that they have not committed any crimes in the U.S. or El Salvador. Despite a court order, the administration utilized the Alien Enemies Act's wartime powers to expedite the deportation of over 200 alleged gang members.

Rodriguez further warned Venezuelans against traveling to the United States, citing safety concerns, and urged migrants to return to Venezuela. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed that out of the 600 migrants deported since February, only 16 are facing judicial processes, none related to the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025