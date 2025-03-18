Venezuelan Deportations Spark Controversy and Diplomatic Tensions

Over the weekend, Venezuelans deported to El Salvador by the United States have allegedly been stripped of their due process rights, according to Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly.

During a press conference, Rodriguez contested the Trump administration's claims that the deportees are members of the Tren de Aragua gang and stated that they have not committed any crimes in the U.S. or El Salvador. Despite a court order, the administration utilized the Alien Enemies Act's wartime powers to expedite the deportation of over 200 alleged gang members.

Rodriguez further warned Venezuelans against traveling to the United States, citing safety concerns, and urged migrants to return to Venezuela. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed that out of the 600 migrants deported since February, only 16 are facing judicial processes, none related to the gang.

