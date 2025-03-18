Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Plane Crashes on Roatan Island Runway

A plane operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa crashed on a runway at Roatan Island, resulting in reported fatalities. The plane was carrying 17 individuals, including three crew members, at the time of the crash. Local authorities have yet to confirm the total number of fatalities.

Tegucigalpa | Updated: 18-03-2025 07:23 IST
  • Honduras

Tragedy has hit Roatan Island as a plane crash on the runway has resulted in fatalities, according to the local police chief who spoke to Noticiero Hoy Mismo late Monday.

The plane, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, was reportedly carrying 17 passengers, among them three crew members, as confirmed by the country's transport minister.

The minister refrained from specifying the exact number of fatalities, leaving families and the nation awaiting further official updates on the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

