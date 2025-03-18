Tragedy Strikes as Plane Crashes on Roatan Island Runway

Tragedy has hit Roatan Island as a plane crash on the runway has resulted in fatalities, according to the local police chief who spoke to Noticiero Hoy Mismo late Monday.

The plane, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, was reportedly carrying 17 passengers, among them three crew members, as confirmed by the country's transport minister.

The minister refrained from specifying the exact number of fatalities, leaving families and the nation awaiting further official updates on the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)