Tragic Honduras Plane Crash: Lives Lost & Survivors Rescued Amid Chaos
Seven people died and 10 survived when a plane crashed off Honduras' coast after taking off from Roatan Island. The crash involved a Jetstream aircraft with 14 passengers and three crew. Investigations are ongoing, with adverse conditions hampering rescue efforts.
A tragic plane crash off the Caribbean coast of Honduras claimed the lives of seven individuals, leaving behind 10 survivors who were pulled from the wreckage. The Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, plunged into the sea shortly after departing from Roatan Island.
Authorities confirmed the aircraft was carrying 14 passengers, including a U.S. and French national, two minors, and three crew members. Among the deceased was a prominent Garifuna musician, Aurelio Martinez Suazo. Dramatic rescue efforts were documented in videos shared on social media as survivors were transported to safety amidst challenging conditions.
The crash site, located about a kilometer from the island's coast, proved difficult to access due to rocky terrain and poor visibility. While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, adverse weather conditions have complicated ongoing rescue missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
