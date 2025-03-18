Vijayawada Railway Division Achieves Record Scrap Sales Milestone

The Vijayawada Railway Division, part of the South Central Railway Zone, has reported an unprecedented milestone, achieving its highest scrap sales, totaling Rs 102 crore, for the fiscal year 2024-25. This record marks the division's most significant scrap sales in value since its inception, highlighting its efficient asset management.

For the first time, the division's scrap sales have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a single financial year. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil noted that 18,908 metric tonnes of scrap were effectively disposed of through an e-auction this year. This proactive approach allowed Vijayawada Division to surpass its Rs 79 crore target, established by the zonal headquarters, by December 2024.

The disposed scrap comprises materials such as rail scrap, signal and telecommunication waste, iron and steel, and various other metals auctioned through a transparent e-auction system. The achievement deeply underscores the division's commitment to boosting railway revenue and enhancing operational efficiency by actively managing and disposing of unused assets.

