One Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Kridn X Motorcycle Range in India
One Electric has launched four new electric motorcycle models, including the Kridn X. These bikes are aimed at providing affordable and reliable electric mobility. Launching in April 2025, they are a mix of affordability and performance, set to meet diverse rider needs across India and beyond.
- Country:
- India
One Electric, a leader in high-performance electric motorcycles, has announced the release of four innovative models, spearheaded by the much-awaited Kridn X. This move aims to address the growing demand for cost-effective and dependable electric transportation in Delhi NCR and throughout India.
The Kridn X, slated for an April 2025 launch, is poised to transform the mass-market electric motorcycle space. Offered at under Rs. 1 lakh for a 100 km range and Rs. 1.3 lakhs for a 200 km range, it promises exceptional value without sacrificing quality. Developed over six years using extensive real-world data, this model leverages millions of kilometres of testing from over 2,000 vehicles across Africa and India.
One Electric expands its portfolio further with Kridn X+, Sport, and XR variants, tailored to various rider needs. These new offerings include features from premium upgrades to high-performance speeds and versatile commuting options, positioning One Electric to take advantage of aggressive EV policies in Indian states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shifting Dynamics: Indian Mutual Fund Industry's Path to Diversity
India on Track to Achieve Fiscal Deficit Target of 4.8% for FY25: Report
Indian Markets Exhibit Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tariff Uncertainties
Om Birla's Spiritual Journey in Vrindavan and Visionary Outlook for India's Future
India-Australia Defence and Trade Relations on the Rise: A Strategic Engagement