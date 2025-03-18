One Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Kridn X Motorcycle Range in India

One Electric, a leader in high-performance electric motorcycles, has announced the release of four innovative models, spearheaded by the much-awaited Kridn X. This move aims to address the growing demand for cost-effective and dependable electric transportation in Delhi NCR and throughout India.

The Kridn X, slated for an April 2025 launch, is poised to transform the mass-market electric motorcycle space. Offered at under Rs. 1 lakh for a 100 km range and Rs. 1.3 lakhs for a 200 km range, it promises exceptional value without sacrificing quality. Developed over six years using extensive real-world data, this model leverages millions of kilometres of testing from over 2,000 vehicles across Africa and India.

One Electric expands its portfolio further with Kridn X+, Sport, and XR variants, tailored to various rider needs. These new offerings include features from premium upgrades to high-performance speeds and versatile commuting options, positioning One Electric to take advantage of aggressive EV policies in Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)