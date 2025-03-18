Left Menu

Russia's $1.2 Billion Privatization Plan: Reviving Economies in 2025

Russia plans to rejuvenate its privatization programs in 2025, aiming to generate over $1.2 billion by selling court-seized assets. This initiative seeks to increase domestic investment and economic efficiency as Russia counters Western financial isolation amid the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:10 IST
Russia is set to revive its ambitions for major privatizations by 2025, aiming to generate over $1.2 billion from assets acquired through court actions, according to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. The move is an effort to stimulate domestic investment amidst Western capital's withdrawal following the Ukraine conflict.

The finance ministry previously attempted a major privatization initiative in 2010, which ultimately stalled. In late 2023, Siluanov revisited these plans, proposing to sell shares in large state-owned companies while maintaining a controlling interest to alleviate pressure on domestic markets.

The current plans involve streamlining the process, with discussions focusing on around seven large companies. Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev stated that proceeds from these sales could reach up to 130 billion roubles, though the sectors involved remain undisclosed. This step aligns with intensified state-led asset seizures, boosting revenue prospects.

