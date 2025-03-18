Canada's Inflation Surprise: February's Unexpected Surge Explained

Canada's inflation rate unexpectedly rose to 2.6% in February, largely due to the end of a recent sales tax break, according to data released Tuesday. This marks the first time in seven months that the rate exceeded the Bank of Canada's 2% mid-point target. January's inflation stood at 1.9%.

Without the influence of the tax break, February's inflation would have reached 3%, as stated by Statistics Canada. This shift in inflation expanded market expectations for a pause in the interest rate-cutting cycle next month, now exceeding 70% from an initial 59%.

The Canadian dollar rose marginally after the data release, trading up 0.06% to 1.4283 against the U.S. dollar. Two-year government bond yields also saw a rise, increasing by 5.7 basis points to 2.596%. Price hikes were chiefly apparent in restaurant food, clothing, transportation, and shelter costs.

