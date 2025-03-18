Pressure Mounts on Trump Administration for Self-Driving Car Regulations

On Tuesday, major automakers and tech groups called on the Trump administration to expedite regulations for self-driving cars. The Alliance For Automotive Innovation, alongside other key organizations, penned a letter to the Transportation Secretary.

The letter urged Secretary Sean Duffy to quickly establish a national performance-based framework and reassert the federal government's role as the primary regulator of autonomous vehicle technology.

In their appeal, the groups warned that if the U.S. does not advance policies for autonomous vehicles, it risks losing economic leadership in this critical sector to China.

