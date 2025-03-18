Pressure Mounts on Trump Administration for Self-Driving Car Regulations
Major automakers and tech groups urged the Trump administration to hasten self-driving car deployment due to regulatory hurdles. They emphasized the need for a national performance-based framework and highlighted the risk of losing leadership to China if no action is taken.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, major automakers and tech groups called on the Trump administration to expedite regulations for self-driving cars. The Alliance For Automotive Innovation, alongside other key organizations, penned a letter to the Transportation Secretary.
The letter urged Secretary Sean Duffy to quickly establish a national performance-based framework and reassert the federal government's role as the primary regulator of autonomous vehicle technology.
In their appeal, the groups warned that if the U.S. does not advance policies for autonomous vehicles, it risks losing economic leadership in this critical sector to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as China Targets U.S. Agriculture Amid Trade War
Tariff Tensions: China's Manufacturing Surge Amidst US Trade Spat
Rising Tensions: China's Parliament Meets Amid US Tariff Threats
Optimism in U.S.-Philippines Military Relations Amid South China Sea Tensions
Trade Winds Shift: South America's Pivot to China Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil