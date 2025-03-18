Debate Ignites Over Haryana's 2025-26 Budget: Progressive or Disappointing?

The Haryana 2025-26 budget, presented by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has been a lightning rod for contrasting opinions. While the opposition Congress MLAs dubbed it disappointing, claiming it offers little for the common people, the ruling BJP legislators lauded it as progressive and forward-thinking.

The budget, amounting to Rs 2.05 lakh crore, encompasses significant allocations like Rs 5,000 crore for the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and the establishment of an authority to address drug abuse. Congress MLA Ashok Arora expressed dissatisfaction, citing a lack of relief amid high inflation and raising concerns about inadequate allocations for education, health, and citizen security.

BJP MLA Manmohan Bhadana praised the budget's initiatives, including the proposed 'Department of Future' and the Haryana AI Mission, supported by the World Bank. However, discussions also veered into concerns about increasing debt and a perceived lack of agricultural support, with only 4% allocated to the sector despite its significance to Haryana's economy.

