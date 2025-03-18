Government E-Market Place Surpasses Milestone with Rs 5 Lakh Crore Transactions
The Government E-Market Place (GeM) has achieved Rs 5 lakh crore in transactions this fiscal, with notable procurement in goods and services. Over 22 lakh sellers are registered, serving 1.6 lakh government buyers. Cumulative savings exceed Rs 1.15 lakh crore.
Updated: 18-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:11 IST
The Government E-Market Place (GeM) has achieved a significant milestone, exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore in transactions in the current fiscal year, as announced by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.
This development marks a year-on-year increase from Rs 4 lakh crore facilitated in 2023-24. GeM has surpassed this milestone more than 18 days before the end of the financial year 2024-25.
GeM supports over 22 lakh sellers and service providers, catering to 1.6 lakh government buyers. The platform has also contributed to public savings of more than Rs 1.15 lakh crore, highlighting its efficacy in optimizing government procurement.
