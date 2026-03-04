Left Menu

Kerala's Milestone: Rs 360 Crore Boost to Transform Regulatory Landscape

Kerala receives Rs 360 crore assistance from the Union Finance Ministry under the SASCI scheme to reduce regulatory burden. The funds, managed by KSIDC, will aid 13 capital projects aiming to simplify business operations and boost the state's investment environment, especially for MSMEs.

Kerala has been granted Rs 360 crore from the Union Finance Ministry under the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation phase of the SASCI scheme. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation announced this significant approval, which aims to bolster the state's economic ecosystem by streamlining regulatory processes.

This financial assistance will support 13 vital capital investment projects led by agencies such as the Kerala Road Fund Board and the Kochi Metro Rail Limited. The projects are designed to enhance infrastructure and improve the investment climate, particularly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The programme, driven by leadership from Kerala's chief secretary and supported by Manoj Govil and A P M Mohammed Hanish, emphasizes reducing red tape across land, labor, and construction sectors, ultimately improving regulatory efficiency and aiding economic growth.

