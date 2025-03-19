Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Spark Fire Amid Partial Ceasefire

Amid a partial ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of launching drone attacks damaging infrastructure. A temporary ceasefire was agreed upon by Putin, despite demands for a full cessation. Incidents involved damage to hospitals in Ukraine and a fire at a Russian oil depot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:59 IST
Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Spark Fire Amid Partial Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over air attacks that led to infrastructure damage and fires, following President Vladimir Putin's agreement to a limited ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Despite Putin's temporary cessation of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, a full 30-day ceasefire was not endorsed, falling short of U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations towards a permanent peace deal. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, though agreeing to the limited ceasefire, urged global intervention to prevent Moscow from prolonging the conflict.

After the Putin-Trump call, drone assaults damaged hospitals in Sumy, northeast Ukraine, and triggered a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region. These incidents resulted in minor injuries and evacuations. The Russian aviation agency temporarily suspended flights from several airports as a precautionary measure against the reported drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025