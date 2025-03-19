Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Spark Fire Amid Partial Ceasefire
Amid a partial ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of launching drone attacks damaging infrastructure. A temporary ceasefire was agreed upon by Putin, despite demands for a full cessation. Incidents involved damage to hospitals in Ukraine and a fire at a Russian oil depot.
Early Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over air attacks that led to infrastructure damage and fires, following President Vladimir Putin's agreement to a limited ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.
Despite Putin's temporary cessation of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, a full 30-day ceasefire was not endorsed, falling short of U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations towards a permanent peace deal. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, though agreeing to the limited ceasefire, urged global intervention to prevent Moscow from prolonging the conflict.
After the Putin-Trump call, drone assaults damaged hospitals in Sumy, northeast Ukraine, and triggered a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region. These incidents resulted in minor injuries and evacuations. The Russian aviation agency temporarily suspended flights from several airports as a precautionary measure against the reported drone attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Foils Overnight Drone Attacks by Ukraine
Jammu's Tourism Revamp: Pilgrim Circuits and Infrastructure Upgrades
IFC and AIIB Invest €200M in Kommunalkredit to Boost Sustainable Infrastructure in Eastern Europe
Accelerating Green Infrastructure Development in Africa: AfDB Calls for Speed and Scale at Finance in Common Summit
Putin and Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing to Strengthen Ties Amidst Turmoil