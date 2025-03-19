Escalating Tensions: Drone Attacks Spark Fire Amid Partial Ceasefire

Early Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over air attacks that led to infrastructure damage and fires, following President Vladimir Putin's agreement to a limited ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Despite Putin's temporary cessation of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, a full 30-day ceasefire was not endorsed, falling short of U.S. President Donald Trump's aspirations towards a permanent peace deal. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, though agreeing to the limited ceasefire, urged global intervention to prevent Moscow from prolonging the conflict.

After the Putin-Trump call, drone assaults damaged hospitals in Sumy, northeast Ukraine, and triggered a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region. These incidents resulted in minor injuries and evacuations. The Russian aviation agency temporarily suspended flights from several airports as a precautionary measure against the reported drone attacks.

