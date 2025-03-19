India's Renewable Energy Sector: Navigating Global Regulatory Challenges

India's renewable energy sector is on the brink of encountering regulatory challenges, drawing lessons from Europe and China, according to a recent report by JM Financial. The report highlights emerging global issues like grid disturbances, subsidy-driven incentives, and negative energy prices as key factors influencing future policies in India.

As India's renewable energy share continues to grow, domestic policies are expected to mirror international experiences within the next few years. The sector's rapid expansion, facilitated by flexible governance and regulation, now faces calls for stricter discipline, especially as grid disturbances and pricing challenges become more pronounced globally.

China and Europe are already taking proactive steps to address these issues. China's reduction of subsidy-driven incentives and Europe's control over renewable promotion places India on a similar trajectory. With India's non-fossil fuel capacity reaching significant milestones, regulatory adjustments seem imminent to ensure sustainable growth.

