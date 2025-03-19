Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Sector: Navigating Global Regulatory Challenges

The Indian renewable energy sector is set to face regulatory pressures inspired by Europe and China. With significant growth in renewable energy capacity, global trends push India towards stricter regulations to manage grid disturbances and pricing challenges. The sector's dynamic evolution reflects global shifts towards disciplined market practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:03 IST
India's Renewable Energy Sector: Navigating Global Regulatory Challenges
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's renewable energy sector is on the brink of encountering regulatory challenges, drawing lessons from Europe and China, according to a recent report by JM Financial. The report highlights emerging global issues like grid disturbances, subsidy-driven incentives, and negative energy prices as key factors influencing future policies in India.

As India's renewable energy share continues to grow, domestic policies are expected to mirror international experiences within the next few years. The sector's rapid expansion, facilitated by flexible governance and regulation, now faces calls for stricter discipline, especially as grid disturbances and pricing challenges become more pronounced globally.

China and Europe are already taking proactive steps to address these issues. China's reduction of subsidy-driven incentives and Europe's control over renewable promotion places India on a similar trajectory. With India's non-fossil fuel capacity reaching significant milestones, regulatory adjustments seem imminent to ensure sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025